3 Syracuse football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
2. Devin Grant, DB
There is no secret that Brown has a niche for recruiting and developing top-shelf defensive backs at the college level. He only had to go two hours north to find one of the better ones in the 2023-24 transfer portal.
Grant, who followed Buffalo defensive coordinator Rob Wright to Syracuse, was a first-team All-MAC safety in 2023. The former four-star high school prospect tallied five interceptions (sixth in FBS) and 79 tackles (2nd on team) in his breakout campaign. He will accompany a formidable secondary that will also include standout safety Justin Barron and LSU transfer and former Syracuse All-ACC defensive back Duce Chestnut.
How Grant's talent translates to tougher competition is the big question. The Buffalo transfer, who is currently listed as CB1 on the depth chart, will be called upon to shut down elite receivers, such as Elic Ayomanor (Stanford), Ricky White (UNLV), and Xavier Restrepo (Miami), throughout the season. Regardless, it’s a home-run pickup for the Orange, as he should excel under Brown’s mentorship.