3 Texas A&M football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
The 2024 season is just a couple of months away and Texas A&M football fans have to feel good about the future of the program now that it has cut ties with Jimbo Fisher and is riding with Mike Elko.
The former defensive coordinator of the Aggies has come back to replace his former boss and the expectations for year one are modest, but there are a few new faces who could help Texas A&M exceed some early expectaions.
These three newcomers will have the biggest impacts in 2024.
3. Dezz Ricks, CB (Alabama)
While he might currently be buried on the depth chart behind a couple of other cornerback transfers, I think Dezz Ricks is good enough to rise up and secure a starting spot by the end of the season.
Not only is Ricks good enough to secure a starting spot, but he could legitimately be in the two-deep and regular rotation when the season begins. Although he was battling through some injuries during the spring, the 2023 class five-star is going to push his new teammates for a starting job and he's good enough to win it -- he also has great size at 6-1, 170 pounds.
Ricks was the No. 25 recruit in the 2023 class before committing to Alabama and he didn't record any stats last season so he'll have four years of eligibility remaining in College Station. If he lives up to the hype in 2024 (which I believe he will), he will likely only be there two years.