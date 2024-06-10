3 Texas A&M football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
2. Cyrus Allen, WR (Louisiana Tech)
Texas A&M returns Jahdae Walker and Moos Muhammad III this season, but two incoming transfer receivers should have major impacts. I'm going with Cyrus Allen to have the biggest impact, though.
I do believe a transfer like Ar'maj Reed-Adams will have a massive impact on the offensive side of the ball, but in terms of skill position players, Allen is going to take the cake. He was a star last season for Louisiana Tech, catching 46 passes for 778 yards and four touchdowns. As a freshman in 2022, he had 22 receptions for 500 yards and four scores.
If he can account for nearly 1,300 yards and 68 catches with eight touchdowns in two years with average, at best, quarterback play, just imagine what kind of damage the 6-foot-0, 180-pound target is going to do with Conner Weigman throwing him the ball.
Not just that, but he's not going to be the focal point for defenses which will allow him to get a lot of one-on-one matchups which he'll take advantage of.
Expect big things from Allen in 2024.