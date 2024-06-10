3 Texas A&M football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
1. Nic Scourton, EDGE (Purdue)
Arguably the biggest transfer addition for Mike Elko and the Aggies, Nic Scourton comes to College Station after two really solid seasons at Purdue.
This addition was a little surprising because Purdue's Ryan Walters is a defensive mastermind and he excelled in his first year under the new head coach. In fact, under Walters in 2023, Scourton broke out for 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He was an edge rusher and one of the best blitzing linebackers in the country.
Although he put up career numbers, basically quintupling his stats from his freshman year, Scourton decided to hit the portal with his stock at the highest it's ever been.
Texas A&M was his choice and now he's joining a defense that could use some help but is actually fairly loaded up front. He should start on the edge for the Aggies and I'm expecting him to put up monster numbers for a second straight year and head to the NFL draft after the season.
Opposing SEC quarterbacks are going to hate this guy.