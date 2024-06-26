3 tight ends that college football fans should be watching in 2024
The 2024 college football campaign is looming and there are a bevy of players that most fans and scouts are looking forward to spectate.
Moreover, the tight end position features immense talent across the nation, but these three tight ends are likely to have prolific seasons for their respective programs.
1. Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn Tigers
Auburn tight end Rivalvo Fairweather will embark on his second campaign with the Tigers after having transferred from FIU prior to the 2023 season.
The 6-foot-4, 251-pound tight end earned second-team All-SEC honors last season with 38 catches for 394 yards and six touchdowns.
As the top target for quarterback Payton Thorne last year, expect Fairweather to build off of last season and continue to grow his stock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Furthermore, with the addition of former Penn State wideout Keandre Lambert-Smith, it's possible Fairweather could garner more or less production depending on how offensive coordinator Derrick Nix tailors the offense.
2. Tyler Warren, Penn State Nittany Lions
Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren was a bright spot for an otherwise inept receiving corps for Penn State last season. Warren finished the 2023 campaign second in receiving statistics (34 catches, 422 yards, seven touchdowns) to now former Penn State wideout Keandre Lambert-Smith (transferred to Auburn).
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end will be relied on heavily by quarterback Drew Allar, as the former five-star recruit aims to improve after his first season as a full-time starter in 2023.
Additionally, the Nittany Lions added former Ohio State wideout Julian Fleming from the transfer portal, so expect Warren and Fleming to be the main assets in new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's offense.
3. Gee Scott Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes
After the departure of former Ohio State tight end Cade Stover (drafted to Houston Texans), the void is expected to be filled by Gee Scott Jr. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end garnered only 10 catches for 70 yards in 2023, but his role as a leader and player will grow immensely as he heads into his senior year.
Scott was recruited as a wide receiver in the class of 2020, but made the switch to tight-end due to the overwhelming talent the Buckeyes have had at the wideout position.
The Buckeyes added offensive guru Chip Kelly as the offensive coordinator and signed former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard to lead the offense.
As the Buckeyes offense made significant changes in the offseason, Scott will have to step up and help Ohio State reach its massive expectations.