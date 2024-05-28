3 Wisconsin football storylines to follow ahead of 2024 season
3. Returning starters
The Badgers return there leading pass defender from the previous season, Ricardo Hallman. He led the team last season with seven interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. The 2023 third-team All-American is considered one of the best corners in college football after a breakout campaign.
Linebacker Jack Chaney and free safety Hunter Wohler were two of the Badgers' leading tacklers a year ago and are returning. Darryl Peterson, who led Wisconsin in sacks as a sophomore with four sacks, returns and looks to have a huge junior campaign.
Last season's sixth-ranked defense in yards allowed in the Big Ten returns most of its key contributors. With another year under defensive coordinator Mark Tressel, the Badgers' defense can surely surprise the Big Ten.