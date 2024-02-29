366-pound Texas football DL T'Vondre Sweat runs impressive 40-yard dash (Video)
Texas star defensive lineman T'vondre Sweat has impressed during the opening day of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The combine allows draft prospects to showcase their skills and abilities prior to the upcoming NFL Draft in April. How did one of the premier players in the draft send shockwaves to the college football community?
Sweat, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 366 pounds, ran an impressive 5.27-second 40-yard dash at the combine. The star defensive tackle got off to a fast start and displayed long strides to complete the jaw-dropping performance. A man of Sweat's size isn't expected to move that quickly, but with that performance it surely will help his stock as the draft approaches.
The Texas defenisve lineman had a prolific 2023 season as he tallied 45 total tackles, two sacks, five batted passes, and 23 quarterback hurries. Due to his play, Sweat was named 2023 Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Big 12, and won the coveted Outland Trophy, which is bestowed upon college football's best interior lineman.
Sweat is accredited for his natural ability to garner leverage against offensive lineman frequently, which allows him to disrupt backfields. The Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year can be described as a brick wall and is almost considered immovable to say the least. The only downside perhaps for Sweat is his sudden change of direction, as his agility and speed to where the play is going isn't as quick.
The Texas football defender is one of the draft's top commodities due to this sheer size and presence at the line of scrimmage. The NFL team that drafts Sweat to put on their defensive line surely will not regret it.