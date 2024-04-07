4 LSU football spring game breakout candidates for 2024
2. Kyren Lacy, WR
Losing two of some of the most productive wide receivers in the country and likely first-round NFL Draft picks in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. calls for an immediate reload at a program that is certainly in the conversation for being “WRU".
But still, LSU fans aren’t panicking and neither is fifth-year senior Kyren Lacy.
The former Louisiana transfer has the most returning production out of every receiver on the roster and also possesses the most breakthrough potential.
Lacy has shined all over the field in spring practice and is continuing to flash in his upgraded role. Despite never catching more than 30 passes in a season in Baton Rouge due to being overshadowed by Nabers and Thomas Jr., Lacy has been slotted in as Nussmeier’s top target over the past few weeks and already made a few notable highlight-reel catches.
Aside from his limited role in previous seasons, Lacy is a big-time catch machine, as evidenced by an impressive 558 receiving yards and 18.6 yards per catch in 2023. The big-bodied 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver is also a dangerous vertical threat, which bodes well with Nussmeier’s strong, deep-ball arm.
For a playmaker who is already creating a lot of buzz this spring, Lacy seems to be on the verge of making the leap to superstardom in 2024. Don’t be surprised if he puts on a show in the annual spring game on April 13.