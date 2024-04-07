4 LSU football spring game breakout candidates for 2024
4. Jardin Gilbert, S
The LSU position group in need of the most improvement is the secondary. LSU was awful in pass defense in 2023, ranking 121st in the nation in pass yards allowed per game and 117th in opponent completion percentage.
Head coach Brian Kelly immediately addressed this issue in the transfer portal by reeling in three defensive backs — most notably Texas A&M safety Jardin Gilbert.
While a shoulder injury derailed the Baton Rouge-area native’s 2023 season in College Station, Gilbert played a pivotal role in an Aggie defense that ranked first in passing yards allowed per game (156.2) in 2022. That season he tallied 38 solo tackles (second on team) to go along with an interception and four pass breakups.
How he rebounds from that season-ending injury will be something to pay attention to throughout the rest of spring, but Gilbert, who was listed as the 26th overall transfer portal prospect by 247 Sports, has already shown some promise by earning first-team reps in practice.
He’s the type of newly-acquired talent that can play a major role in the secondary right away.