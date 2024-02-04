5 biggest winners from college football offseason
Looking back at the college football offseason, here are the five biggest winners.
Georgia
The Bulldogs might not be the first team you think about as a major winner in college football this offseason but while many national title rivals got weaker, Georgia didn't lose any major pieces, at least unexpectedly.
Brock Bowers and some other talented players will be heading to the NFL. But Georgia doesn't lack talent. They return quarterback Carson Beck, who might be the Heisman favorite, and the Bulldogs also don't have to worry about bringing together a bunch of pieces like Ohio State. This program is ready to win right now and Kirby Smart's team is the biggest benefactor from the retirement of Nick Saban, as well as the decision of Jim Harbaugh to go the NFL.
Ohio State might be able to reach the level of Georgia, but as I see it, it's the Bulldogs and everybody else right now in college football. A new threat will emerge but after a tumultuous offseason for just about everyone else -- three of the four playoff teams lost their head coach -- the Bulldogs feel like the odds-on favorite to win three titles in four years.