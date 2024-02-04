5 biggest winners from college football offseason
Looking back at the college football offseason, here are the five biggest winners.
Ole Miss
It's an exciting time for Ole Miss football fans. College football has changed a lot over the past few years and few teams have been more active in the transfer portal than Ole Miss.
Lane Kiffin did lose his running back to the portal in Quinshon Judkins, but added Logan Diggs from LSU. Ole Miss also added a number of other impact players from other SEC programs such as former No. 1 overall recruit Walter Nolen (A&M), EDGE Princely Umanmieln (Florida), LB Chris Paul Jr. (Arkansas), CB Trey Amos (Alabama), CB/WR Amorion Walker (Michigan), CB Brandon Turnage (Tennessee), plus others.
Ole Miss had a stellar campaign in 2023. If the Rebels repeat that they will be in the 12-team College Football Playoff. The fact that more bids are available is huge for a team like Ole Miss. They are already where they need to be in terms of being one of the 12 best teams.
Beyond that, the return of quarterback Jaxson Dart was a big win for the Rebels. Dart had 31 total touchdowns last season and ranked 16th in terms of QBR. He also threw for 3,264 yards and with Lane Kiffin also back, there's no reason Ole Miss shouldn't be a playoff team in 2024.