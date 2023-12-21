5 biggest winners from Early National Signing Day
Alabama
This will come as a big shock but Alabama was a winner on Early National Signing Day. Alabama actually looked like it might make a run at the No. 1 team ranking once again.
Yet, the Tide weren't able to flip Houston from Ohio State. However, they were able to land one of the best wideouts in the 2024 class in four-star Aeryn Hampton. Hampton should be ranked as a five-star recruit in my opinion, plus they landed four-star running back Kevin Riley from Miami.
Beyond those wins on Early National Signing Day, Alabama also signed Ryan Williams, a five-star wide receiver from the 2025 class who recently re-classified to the 2024 class.
Alabama did Alabama things in signing a five-star quarterback (Julian Sayin) as well as five-star defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe.
For those that thought the Nick Saban dynasty was coming to an end, well, that seems to have been a miscalculation. Alabama is still Alabama.