5 college football contenders who will disappoint in 2024
Every year, there are teams that live up to the hype, others who exceed expectations, and a handful of contenders who just fall way short of their goals. Today, we're going to focus on the college football teams that will disappoint the most this upcoming season based on expectations.
A year ago, we saw teams like USC, Florida, Texas A&M, Clemson, Wisconsin, TCU, and Miami all fall short of expectations after being considered preseason contenders.
Who will fit that description this year?
Let's take a look at five preseason "contenders" who will disappoint in 2024.
5. Florida State Seminoles
Mike Norvell and Florida State had a magical 2023 season, finishing 13-1 and 8-0 in ACC play, running away with the conference title en route to a berth in the Orange Bowl. Unfortunately, the 13-0 Seminoles weren't selected for the playoff because of an injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis and it was clear that they just lost all momentum, getting blown out by 60 against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Well, Travis is in the NFL now and Florida State will have to prove that it wasn't just good because of him and his weapons who are also gone -- Trey Benson, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson.
I think the offense is going to take a healthy step back with DJ Uiagalelei leading the way although he did have a career resurgence, of sorts, at Oregon State in 2023. We saw just how poorly this team played when Travis wasn't at quarterback and while I think the Seminoles will still contend in a top-heavy ACC, they're not going to win it.
Florida State just lost way too much firepower on offense.