5 college football contenders who will disappoint in 2024
4. Texas Longhorns
Returning Quinn Ewers as well as arguably the best backup quarterback in the nation (Arch Manning), Texas will look to get back to the playoff for a second straight season.
But I don't see that happening.
Why? Well, not only is top offensive weapon Xavier Worthy gone, but the Longhorns can't rely on beating up on the rest of the Big 12 this season as they'll be making the move to the SEC. Usually the first year in a new conference is tough on Power Four teams, and I think that will especially be the case with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns in the SEC.
Looking at the schedule, there's just way too much opportunity for slip-ups. The Longhorns will travel to Michigan in non-conference play, face Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, follow that up with Georgia the following week, and end the season with Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Texas A&M. There's a legit chance they go 2-2, at best, in that November stretch.
For those who think Texas is "back" after this recent playoff berth, 2024 might just be a humbling experience with this schedule. We could see this team lose four games.
Plus, do we remember what happened the last time someone declared Texas "back"?