5 college football contenders who will disappoint in 2024
3. LSU Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are coming off of what can be considered a successful season. The Tigers went 10-3 and finished ranked No. 12 in the nation which would be good enough to get them into the College Football Playoff in the new format.
However, they did that with a Heisman winner at quarterback.
Jayden Daniels is now gone and the Tigers' offense is going to look way different with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. also moving on. Those three were the main reasons LSU finished with 10 wins and teams had a near-impossible time slowing down its offense. I just don't think Garrett Nussmeier or Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann will be able to adequately replace Daniels.
There are some talented players transferring in, but if LSU could only win 10 games with the best player in college football at quarterback, I'm not sure we should expect a playoff push in 2024.
Also, the schedule features games against USC, Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, UCLA, and South Carolina. Not too many cakewalks here and a handful of potential losses.