5 college football contenders who will disappoint in 2024
2. Missouri Tigers
Missouri had one of the most shocking turnarounds in 2023.
After going just 17-19 through his first three seasons with the Tigers with no campaign accounting for more than six wins, Eli Drinkwitz found himself on the hot seat heading into 2023. But he quickly silenced that talk with an 11-2 year and Cotton Bowl win. The Tigers finished 6-2 in SEC play and then went to the Cotton Bowl and held Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State to just three points.
Everything about the 2023 season was a success for Drinkwitz, Brady Cook, and the Tigers.
But there's just something that feels like an anomaly here. Drinkwitz had never won more than six games with Missouri before this sudden breakout and it just feels like a mirage.
That mirage will continue through the first month of the 2024 season as Missouri will likely be 4-0 after beating Murray State, Buffalo, Boston College, and Vanderbilt. The Tigers will likely be in the top 10 at this point, but they'll come crashing down to earth in October with Texas A&M, Auburn, and Alabama on the slate. It doesn't end there as they'll face Oklahoma, and South Carolina in November as there will be probably at least 3-4 losses on the schedule.
For those expecting a Missouri playoff berth after a successul 2023 season, don't hold your breath.