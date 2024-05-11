5 college football contenders who will disappoint in 2024
1. Michigan Wolverines
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan went 15-0 in 2023 which truly shocked the nation when you consider the Wolverines underwent multiple investigations into the Connor Stallions cheating scandal. Those investigations led to Harbaugh being suspended twice for that and an offseason recruiting violation and yet the team still managed to go undefeated and win a national title.
What a great story, right?
Well, all that momentum seemed to be ripped away this offseason as Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers, star quarterback JJ McCarthy went to the Vikings, and both Blake Corum and Mike Sainristil were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft along with nearly a dozen other Wolverines. On top of that, Harbaugh took a number of coaches will him to Los Angeles and the staff had to restart.
Sherrone Moore is taking over as head coach, but I'm a little weary of his ability to lead the program full time. He made winning in place of Harbaugh look easy in 2023, but McCarthy and Corum aren't walking through that door.
The defense will be solid yet again with Will Johnson leading the way, but the offense lost a ton it has a major question mark at the most important position: quarterback.
Can we really trust Alex Orji to lead the Wolverines back to the playoff with Texas, USC, Washington, Oregon, and Ohio State on the schedule? I'm not confident, and honestly, no one should be.
Michigan will take a couple of steps back this year, in my opinion.