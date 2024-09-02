5 fanbases that won't notice their teams aren't on because of the DIRECTV blackout
By Sam Fariss
Disney owns the world... kind of.
Started by Walt Disney just over one hundred years ago, the company owns ESPN and ABC, so in the sports world, Disney kind of owns the world.
Recently, Disney and the cable provider DIRECTV have been struggling to reach an agreement on a new contract, and even more recently, they failed to reach an agreement.
Because of this, ESPN and ABC have been shut off for viewers that use DIRECTV.
The blackout happened just hours before the LSU Tigers and USC Trojans kicked off their season opener, sending thousands of fans into outrage.
Obviously, LSU and USC are two programs that have amassed gargantuan followings over deacdes of powerful programs and unstoppable teams.
However, not every athletic department can boast the same cult following for their football teams.
So, which college football fanbases won't even notice that their teams are off the air during the DIRECTV blackout?
Without the Pac-12 backing and the Arizona Wildcats leaving them in the dust as they join the Big 12, the Arizona State Sun Devils are fading into nothingness.
Kenny Dillingham has struggled to rebuild the Arizona State program and fans are starting to lose hope in the Sun Devils' future.
After the Cougars' performance in Week 1, nobody is going to notice that Houston is off air, and certainly not its fans.
Despite Willie Fritz being named head coach and a new hope washing over Houston, the 27-7 loss to UNLV has wiped all of that hope off the board.
The Blue Devils had a flash of brilliance over the past few years but, with Manny Diaz at the helm, Duke has once again faded into the background.
Sure, this weekend, the Blue Devils won their game... against the Elon Phoenix. However, Duke has been, is, and will be a basketball school.
The Golden Bears were pretty forgettable in the Pac-12 and even more forgettable now that there are only four power conferences in the country.
The Bears took down the UC Davis Aggies in their first game of the 2024 season but most California alum couldn't even name their starting quarterback.
For quite a while, the Purdue Boilermakers in the ACC have been equated with the Vanderbilt Commodores in the SEC.
However, Vandy pulled off the upset win over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the season openers and the Boilermakers only beat Indiana State.
Without the Week 2 game against Notre Dame, Purdue would be done and dusted for the rest of the season.