Who is playing college football on Sunday and Monday? 2024 Week 1 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
Week 1 carries on!
The second weekend of the 2024 college football schedule has been jam-packed with 21 games on Thursday, six games on Friday, 67 games on Saturday, and there are still two more days of football to go.
The first full weekend of the season extends through Sunday and Monday with a matchup on both days.
First up on Sunday, the LSU Tigers host the USC Trojans, and then on Monday, Florida State looks for redemption as the Seminoles host the Boston College Eagles.
So, when are where are the matchups you ask? Here's your answer:
Sunday, Sept. 1
- (23) USC Trojans at (13) LSU Tigers – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN/ABC
Lincoln Riley and his Trojans will visit Baton Rouge, despite Riley trying to get his team out of the matchup, to kick off USC and LSU's seasons.
The Trojans have joined the Big Ten and need a big win, over higher-ranked, SEC-member LSU to bolster their strength of schedule argument and defend their ranking as No. 23 in the country.
Monday, Sept. 2
- Boston College Eagles at (10) Florida State Seminoles – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off of a brutal loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets that has almost all of college football saying the team is highly overrated.
While Boston College isn't the most formidable opponent, the Seminoles need the win over the Eagles to right their ship and defend their six-month-long complaint about missing the 2024 College Football Playoffs.