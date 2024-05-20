5 most overrated college football teams ahead of 2024 season
4. Texas A&M Aggies
Another SEC team makes the list and this time, it's the Texas A&M Aggies.
Just slightly more overrated than Oklahoma, the Aggies didn't even make a bowl game last season and they'll be bringing in a brand-new coaching staff to try and turn things around. The fixes in College Station aren't going to be as quick and seamless as many experts are expecting and I feel like it may be a struggle foe Texas A&M to make a bowl game in year one of Mike Elko.
Is this a knock on Elko? Absolutely not. He's one of my favorite hires of the offseason and I think if anyone could turn a team around immediately, it's him. But Jimbo Fisher left him a mess.
Conner Weigman is a nice returning piece to lead the offense, but Texas A&M lost a lot this offseason, including former five-star receiver Evan Stewart who landed at Oregon.
Elko is bringing in a solid recruiting class and some impactful transfers, but I don't think we'll see Texas A&M go from bowl-less to top-15 team in the country this quickly. It's going to take time and those expecting the Aggies to be contenders in 2024 should temper those expectations.