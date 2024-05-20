5 most overrated college football teams ahead of 2024 season
3. Penn State Nittany Lions
It's been three years so James Franklin is due for one of his patented "letdown" seasons following a 10-plus-win campaign. All jokes aside, Franklin does seem to fall short on the big stage more often than not and the Nittany Lions didn't exactly look spectacular offensively during their spring game.
And yet all I've seen is this team projected top be in that 8-10 range to start the season.
I get it, Penn State is coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons, but Drew Allar left a lot to be desired during the spring game. He showed flashes, but there were a lot of missed throws and bad decisions. Again, that might be due to the defense actually being elite once again, but I think everyone wanted to see more from the former five-star and second-year starter.
The defense should be really good again but the offense worries me, especially if Allar takes a step back like a couple of Penn State quarterbacks have done under Franklin.
I'm not sold on Penn State as a top-10 team right now but a lot hinges on Allar's growth.