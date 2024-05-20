5 most overrated college football teams ahead of 2024 season
2. Clemson Tigers
It's hard to call Clemson "overrated" when it's projected as a top-15-20 team ahead of the 2024 season but I'm not sure the Tigers even deserve to be ranked.
Clemson has had a pedestrian past few seasons under Dabo Swinney which is tough for fans because there was a dynasty being built pre-COVID-19. Swinney looked like he was getting ready to overtake Nick Saban as the top coach in the sport. But something changed and Swinney has failed to adjust to the times, even saying that he doesn't use the portal because most transfers aren't good enough to play for Clemson.
Delusional.
Clemson has the talent on the roster to contend for an ACC title but it just feels like the program is falling too far behind in the national race to even compete for a playoff spot. Hey, if Swinney actually utilized the portal, his team may have avoided this list, but they're looking at another 9-10-win season, at best, in my opinion.
Is that good enough for the 10-20 range? Maybe, but I still think they need to earn that ranking.