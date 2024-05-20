5 most overrated college football teams ahead of 2024 season
1. Miami Hurricanes
I'm not even going to sugarcoat it, I'm one of the biggest critics of Mario Cristobal and that dates back to his time at Oregon when he struggled to win on the big stage despite recruiting at a high level and picking up elite prospects in every class.
There's so much more to coaching than recruiting and I think Miami fans are beginning to realize that.
Cristobal went just 5-7 in his first year with the Hurricanes after taking over for Manny Diaz and then 7-6 in 2023 with a Pinstripe Bowl loss to Rutgers. It's been a disappointing start to his tenure and it feels like 2024 is a make-or-break season for the Hurricanes. They have yet to prove that they're much more than an average Power Four bowl team.
And yet somehow most projected Top 25 rankings lists have the Hurricanes ranked somewhere in that 10-15 range. That is just far too high.
Cam Ward is a massive addition at quarterback, but he can only carry this team so far.