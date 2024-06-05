5 new college football starting QBs who will break out in 2024
2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
As a surprise to many, Garrett Nussmeier decided to stay at LSU last season and sit behind Jayden Daniels instead of transferring. With the current landscape of college football, it is extremely rare to find someone with Nussmeier's talent who has spent three seasons at the same school as a backup instead of hopping in the portal.
He has thrown over 200 passes in his college career and did get the start in the bowl game last season where he threw for 395 yards.
What really got me excited about Nussmeier was in the 2022 SEC Championship when he came in and picked apart one of the best defenses in college football, throwing for 294 yards in just the second half. I understand that was long ago but it's hard not to be excited about a hometown kid who does his time as a backup and finally gets his chance.
Hop on the Nuss Bus now because this guy could garner a lot of attention in the SEC this season.