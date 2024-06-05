5 new college football starting QBs who will break out in 2024
4. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
Aidan Chiles followed his head coach Jonathan Smith in leaving Oregon State and heading to East Lansing. He saw very limited playing time last season as he served as backup to DJ Uiagalelei, but the Beavers would often get him at least one meaningful snap in each game.
Chiles was a highly-touted four-star prospect coming out of high school known for his size and strong arm.
An added bonus for this new starter via the transfer portal is that his offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren also made the jump to Michigan State so he will not have to spend time learning a new offense.
I believe this new starting quarterback is someone who Spartan fans should be excited about, especially with the lack of talent they have had at the position in recent years.