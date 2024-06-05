Saturday Blitz
5 new college football starting QBs who will break out in 2024

By Frank Sciarroni

Quarterback Avery Johnson #5 of the Kansas State Wildcats runs throws a pass against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Quarterback Avery Johnson #5 of the Kansas State Wildcats runs throws a pass against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. / Peter G. Aiken/GettyImages
5. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

Volunteer fans have been buzzing about Nico Iamaleava since he committed back in 2022 and they will get the chance to see him as the starter this season.

Iamaleava spent last year backing up Joe Milton after coming out as a top quarterback in the 2023 class. We did get a little taste of him in the bowl game where he got the start and accounted for four touchdowns.

Quarterbacks are known to do well in head coach Josh Heupel's high-powered spread offense, and I expect nothing different from the former five-star.

