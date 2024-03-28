6 college football teams most likely to end conference title droughts in 2024
5. Iowa State
The Cyclones were an interception away from potentially winning a Big 12 crown in 2020, but ever since then they have not sniffed a conference title. While some projections point to Iowa State being a middle-of-the-pack team in the Big 12 next season, this program’s ceiling has conference title contender written all over it.
Amid the preseason suspensions and a rough 1-2 start that was highlighted by a 10-7 loss to Ohio, head coach Matt Campbell and his squad completely revived their season behind a 7-5 finish in 2023.
The new conference realignment hands Iowa State a favorable schedule -- one that includes just three tough conference road games at West Virginia (Oct. 12), at Kansas (Nov. 9), and at Utah (Nov. 23). And with the emergence of new talent last season, the Cyclones bring back a chunk of production, including star quarterback Rocco Becht, in what should be their best chance of reaching a Big 12 title game since that 2020 campaign.