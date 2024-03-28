6 college football teams most likely to end conference title droughts in 2024
4. NC State
While the Wolfpack consistently pump out winning seasons on an annual basis, the last time they climbed atop the ACC was all the way back in 1979. NC State’s odds of snapping that conference title drought are better than some may think this upcoming season, and it doesn’t necessarily start with what the program is bringing back, but rather, what the teams at the top of the ACC losing.
Following a perfect 13-0 season, reigning conference champ Florida State is losing 15 star players to the NFL, including quarterback Jordan Travis and All-American defensive end Jared Verse, and saw several more key players hit the transfer portal. While Louisville restocked its talent in a big way, Clemson and Miami are both losing some depth and have question marks in other areas too, making NC State’s path in the ACC much more navigable.
Defense has never been a concern in Raleigh, so a lot of the Wolfpack’s success will hinge on coordinator Robert Anae's offense and newly acquired transfer quarterback Grayson McCall, who is coming off a historic stint at Coastal Carolina.
With that being said, there’s a ton of upside with this NC State unit -- one that is a sneaky candidate to win the league and trot into the 12-team College Football Playoff.