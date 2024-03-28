6 college football teams most likely to end conference title droughts in 2024
3. Kansas
Jayhawk fans are getting déjà vu of 2007 as we speak. Don't look now college football fans, but Kansas is a legitimate Big 12 title contender next season.
Due to the conference realignment, the Big 12 is more wide open than it's been in quite some time and Kansas is one of several teams in the league that have a good shot of playing for a chip in Arlington, TX come December. Head coach Lance Leipold, who signed a new contract last month that extends through the 2029 season, just led the Jayhawks to their best season since 2008 after going 9-4 this past year. Kansas also returns star dual-threat quarterback Jalon Daniels, who, if he can remain healthy, is set to lead a high-flying offense that averaged 33.7 points per game (18th in FBS) and 7.0 yards per play (sixth in FBS) in 2023.
A conference title drought that goes all the way back to 1968 is in dire need of being quenched, and the Jayhawks will have the key pieces and momentum to snap that dreadful streak.