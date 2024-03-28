6 college football teams most likely to end conference title droughts in 2024
2. Arizona
From the Mountain West to the Big 12, newly hired head coach Brent Brennan is set to take over for Jedd Fisch and lead an Arizona Wildcat team that is poised to be in the Big 12 title hunt in 2024.
Arizona is the third Big 12 team on this list and for good reason. With the conference field being so up for grabs, the talent on this roster is there and so is the momentum, as the Wildcats are coming off just their fourth 10-win season in school history.
One big advantage that puts a lot of programs across the country over the top is an elite quarterback-receiver duo, and Arizona has just that. Making the return to Tucson next season is Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Noah Fifita and dynamic All-American candidate wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The electric tandem accounted for 1,402 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023. Along with that, Arizona brings back a boatload of production on the defensive side of the ball, including All-Pac-12 linebacker Jacob Manu.
Following a breakout season in 2023, a lot of attention will be on the Wildcats, who are aiming to make more noise on the national level under a new head coach in a new conference.