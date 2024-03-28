6 college football teams most likely to end conference title droughts in 2024
1. Ole Miss
Out of all the programs listed, the Rebels will arguably be the best all-around team in 2024. A lot of that has to do with head coach Lane Kiffin and company scooping up a plethora of highly-touted players in the transfer portal, such as former Texas A&M five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen and former South Carolina do-it-all wide receiver Juice Wells.
With that top-rated 2024 transfer portal class (247Sports), paired with a handful of notable returning starters, such as Heisman candidate quarterback Jaxson Dart and elite pass-catching tight end Caden Prieskorn, the Rebels are in for a huge make-or-break 2024 campaign.
Ole Miss is coming off its best season in school history (11-2) and obviously no longer has to deal with Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, making this its best shot to win the SEC and get to Atlanta.
But if they do in fact get to the conference title game, the Rebels will more than likely have to hurdle Georgia. That’s a tall task in and of itself, but the odds of winning the division and contending for a conference championship are higher than they have been in a long time in Oxford. Perhaps just as high as 1963 when Ole Miss last hoisted an SEC title trophy.