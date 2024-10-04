6 conference matchups college football fans are missing because of realignment
By Sam Fariss
Most people have grown to be okay-ish with the conference realignment that took place ahead of the 2024-25 athletic seasons. Some in-conference matchups that take place are still a little out of pocket like Cal traveling to Tallahassee to play the Florida State Seminoles and Penn State traveling to Los Angeles to take on the USC Trojans.
While it's exciting to have a few new rivalries created and some old rivalries returned to their former greatness, there are a few classic conference games that fans now have to go without.
For a quick conference realignment refresher:
- Texas and Oklahoma moved to the SEC
- Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC moved to the Big Ten
- Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah moved to the Big 12
- Cal, Stanford, and SMU moved to the ACC
So, with all of the jumbling (and thousands of airline miles) which beloved (or abhorred) conference matchups are fans missing out on?
Former Pac-12 rivalries
- Oregon vs. Stanford
- USC vs. Stanford
- UCLA vs. Cal
Luckily, Oregon and Washington have maintained their in-state rivalries against Oregon State and Washington State. The Civil War is scheduled to take place for a few more years, at the very least, while the two Washington schools are still set to face off in the annual Apple Cup.
Sadly, the Ducks won't get their annual game against the Stanford Cardinal, which is always one of the most unpredictable games no matter how good (or bad) the teams are.
Similarly, the Southern California schools (USC and UCLA) don't get to face their in-state rivals (Stanford and Cal) anymore because of the realignment.
The Pac-12 as a whole quickly dissolved once Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA announced their departures – unless the Washington State-Oregon State conference of two still counts.
Classic Big 12 matchups
- Texas vs. Texas Tech
- Texas vs. TCU
- Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State
The Texas Longhorns are now just one of two Texas-based teams in the SEC and while the Horns get to meet up with their bitter rivals the Texas A&M Aggies again, they lose a handful of classic rivalries that date back to the Southwestern Conference.
Also read: Settling the debate between the Lone Star Showdown and the Red River Rivalry
Texas will no longer travel to Lubbock or Fort Worth to face the Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, nor will Darrell K Royal Texas-Memorial Stadium host its formerly very frequent guests.
Similarly, the Oklahoma Sooners won't travel to Stillwater and the Oklahoma State Cowboys won't travel to Norman. Sure the Sooners get to play Missouri again in a rivalry that dates back to the original Big 12 but the loss of the in-state rivalry is a devastating change.