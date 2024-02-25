Saturday Blitz
8 Biggest draft busts of the 2020 NFL Draft

By Sam Fariss

Dec 18, 2022; New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs past Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah.
Carolina Panthers. . Round 1, Pick 7. Derrick Brown. DT. Derrick brown. . Derrick Brown. player. 525

Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95).
Derrick Brown was selected by the Carolina Panthers in hopes of beefing up their defensive line and minimizing the damage done by opponents’ offenses.

Despite 97 pressures and 66 hurries, I think that Brown has left a lot unanswered, especially when one takes into consideration that he was a top-10 pick. Even with 25 quarterback hits, Brown has only had six sacks through three years.

Taking a defensive tackle in the first round much less within the first 10 picks, he should change the game for his team. Brown has fallen well short of that mark and is a big bust from the 2020 draft.

