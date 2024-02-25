8 Biggest draft busts of the 2020 NFL Draft
By Sam Fariss
2 of 8
Derrick Brown was selected by the Carolina Panthers in hopes of beefing up their defensive line and minimizing the damage done by opponents’ offenses.
Despite 97 pressures and 66 hurries, I think that Brown has left a lot unanswered, especially when one takes into consideration that he was a top-10 pick. Even with 25 quarterback hits, Brown has only had six sacks through three years.
Taking a defensive tackle in the first round much less within the first 10 picks, he should change the game for his team. Brown has fallen well short of that mark and is a big bust from the 2020 draft.