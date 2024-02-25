8 Biggest draft busts of the 2020 NFL Draft
By Sam Fariss
Henry Ruggs III was an elite receiver coming out of Alabama but he wasn’t known for his smart decisions. The Raiders, who have historically made poor choices with their draft picks, made another poor choice with Ruggs.
With fewer than 30 catches and less than 500 yards per season over two years, his season was cut short when he was accused of killing a woman in a drunk driving accident. Ruggs is facing felony DUI charges for the 2021 incident and hasn’t seen the NFL field since.
Definitely not the illustrious career one would hope to see from a No. 12 overall pick.