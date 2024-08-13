Air Force football goes all out with new Special Operations Command uniforms
By Sam Fariss
As alternate uniforms and unique helmets storm to the forefront of importance in college football, Air Force has joined the conversation for the coolest uniforms in 2024.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Falcons' football team released one of the coolest hype videos of all time, featuring members of the actual Air Force alongside players in the team's newest unis.
The Special Operations Command unis embody everything that the Air Force athletics program wants to represent, from the military and beyond.
One of the most detailed uniforms that has been released ahead of the 2024 season, Air Force's newest kit includes nods to the actual AFSOC.
It features a winged dagger which represents "the swift and silent mobilization of forces," one of the three different badges used by Air Force special tactics, the combat control motto "First There," the AFSOC motto "Any place, Any time, Anywhere," and more.
If this hype video doesn't get Air Force fans, and supporters of other teams, ready for the 2024 season, we're not sure what will:
Last season, Air Force predominantly wore their classic blue uniforms. At times, the team utilized tops with lightning bolts featured on the shoulders.
The alternate uniforms for the 2023 season were the Doolittle Raiders worn against Navy on Oct. 21.
Last season, Air Force finished 9-4 overall and fourth in the Mountain West.
The AFSOC uniforms are scheduled to be worn on Oct. 5 when the team plays against the Navy Midshipmen.