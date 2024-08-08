Illinois football unveils throwback uniforms and the fighting Illini missed the mark
By Sam Fariss
The Illinois Fighting Illini have been... well, fighting their way back to the top of the college football scene over recent years.
Last season, the Fighting Illini finished the year at 5-7 overall and 3-6 in conference play.
While that isn't an outstanding year by any means, Illinois does need to be credited for playing in one of the toughest conference in the nation; the Big Ten.
However, with losses to schools like Purdue, Northwestern, and Nebraska, it's tough to argue for Illinois' dominance.
This offseason, fans have been watching for head coach Bret Bielema to make big moves in the program in hopes that as he heads into his fifth season with the Fighting Illini, he can turn the team around.
Unfortunately, the most recent announcement from the Illinois football team wasn't exactly what fans have been waiting for.
Not a coaching change, not a roster update, not a highlight clip of fall camp.
A new throwback uniform for the upcoming season.
Not to mention... they're pretty heinous.
Sure, the concept of the throwback uniforms is great and some teams pull it off really well, i.e. Oregon. Most of the time though, fans don't love when teams take it back to the old leather strap helmets and striped unis, i.e. the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.
Illinois has fallen into the latter category and fans of both the team and its most bitter rivals have not held back their opinions on social media.
The uniforms are recreations and in honor of the uniforms worn 100 years ago when Illinois' football stadium was first dedicated.
Maybe if the Fighting Illini can pull off a few wins in these uniforms, the fans will quiet their qualms about the throwbacks.