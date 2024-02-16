Alabama football would be a perfect fit for Michigan transfer Keon Sabb
Michigan safety Keon Sabb entered the transfer portal on Friday and Alabama football could be a perfect fit for the former four-star DB.
Business picked up in the college football transfer portal on Friday as Michigan safety Keon Sabb, a key role player for the Wolverines last season, entered his name into the portal.
Sabb started a few games last season for Michigan football and while he wasn't viewed as a regular starter, he had 28 tackles and two interceptions last season, as well as a defensive touchdown against Minnesota, and a key pass breakup in the national championship game.
Speaking of the national championship game, the Alabama football head coach, Kalen DeBoer was coaching in that game and certainly had to notice Sabb, a safety who can cover like a cornerback.
More ties to Alabama football
Yet, the Alabama football staff is more familiar with Keon Sabb than even just the film in the national title game. Courtney Morgan, the general manager for the Crimson Tide, was an off-field staffer for Michigan when Sabb signed and that connection could lead Sabb to Tuscaloosa.
One of the biggest departures suffered by Alabama football in the transfer portal was former five-star safety Caleb Downs going to Ohio State.
Sabb might not be quite that good, but he was a top-100 prospect and seems due for a breakout season in Ann Arbor, even if he was limited to a secondary role because the Wolverines are set to return both of their starters at safety in Rod Moore and Makari Paige.
There will be no shortage of teams in pursuit of Sabb but this feels like a move that's made with a destination in mind and I have a feeling that Alabama football will be that destination.
It just makes too much sense.