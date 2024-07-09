Arch Manning announces he's opting in to EA Sports College Football 25
When Arch Manning announced that he was opting out of EA Sports College Football 25, it was one of the more surprising developments of the offseason.
Manning was one of the most brandable athletes in the nation and he decided he "wanted to focus" on football and opt out of the first college football video game in a decade. The explanation didn't make a ton of sense, but everyone kind of respected his wishes.
So with about one week until the launch of the new game, he made a big announcement.
On Tuesday, he announced he would be in the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game and he even used his uncle, Eli Manning, to help make the announcement.
Eli was seen calling plays over a headset with Arch Manning on the other end receiving the plays and he threw a practice touchdown as himself in the new game. Eli then hit him with a "that's why you're in the game" and the camera panned back to Arch where he said, "EA Sports, I'm in the game."
Obviously no one expected this to happen especially with the game being released next week but it's great to see that Manning is realizing that being in a video game won't take away from his focus on the field. It's actually something kids grow up dreaming about. Who wouldn't want to be in a video game?
Manning will likely spend this last season as the backup to Quinn Ewers at Texas before taking over as QB1 in 2025 and beyond. Fortunately, being in the game won't hinder that bright future.