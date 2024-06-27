EA Sports College Football 25 releases top 25 offense power rankings
We are officially less than three weeks from the release of EA Sports College Football 25 and it feels like we're getting new tidbits of information every day.
And the excitement is obviously growing for me and anyone else who grew up with this game.
On Wednesday, a video was released with Kirk Herbstreit narrating, talking about the cool stadium and team-specific features in the game. Basically, each stadium and fanbase will have its own unique feel to it which is pretty cool and something that no game has done before.
On Thursday, EA Sports released its top 25 offenses in the game.
One surprising omission from this list of the top offenses in college football was none other than the reigning national champions. Michigan is not on the list despite winning it all last year and producing some elite NFL talent. Well, losing JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum certainly won't help ratings, but they return Donovan Edwards (cover athlete) and one of the best offensive lines in the nation.
Interesting, right?
What about the rest? Georgia seems about right as the No. 1 offense with the Heisman front-runner in Carson Beck leading the way. Oregon could make a case for No. 1 with Dillon Gabriel and that electric offense, but Georgia was a good pick.
Surprising to me was Colorado having the exact same offensive rating as Ohio State and LSU. I just am not sure that a 4-8 team from a year ago could hang with those teams offensively.
Penn State might be too high, in my opinion, and same with Clemson while I think Ole Miss and Notre Dame might be too low. Overall, it's a solid ranking, but Michigan fans won't be too happy.