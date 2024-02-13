Arkansas football: 3 freshmen who could start in 2024
I'll be the first to admit, I thought Sam Pittman's time with Arkansas football had run out this past season. After going 7-6 in 2022, the Razorbacks returned KJ Jefferson at quarterback along with Rocket Sanders at running back and everyone just assumed they would bounce back but all they did was finish 4-8, missing a bowl game for the first time under Pittman.
That's not exactly what you want to see from your fourth-year head coach.
While there was regression, Arkansas decided to retain Pittman despite rumors of his exit running rampant and he's going to get one more year to prove himself.
Pittman is bringing in the No. 28 recruiting class to help those efforts and there are a number of guys who could find themselves in the starting rotation in year one. Who are they?
3. Bradley Shaw, 4-star LB
The third-highest-ranked recruit in Arkansas' 2024 class was Bradley Shaw and the four-star linebacker from Hoover, Ala., could end up being the one who gets the most snaps.
Antonio Grier is gone and while Xavian Sorey Jr. transferred in from Georgia and will likely start at middle linebacker, the other linebacker spot feels like it should be wide open. Brad Spence, the projected starter, and Alex Sanford combined for 17 total tackles last season which means that Shaw could come in and snatch their playing time right away.
Those guys aren't proven and while Sam Pittman may like them to take over as starters, Shaw may just be too good to keep on the bench when he may raise the ceiling at linebacker.
I would not be shocked to see the top-200 linebacker from Alabama as a starting linebacker by the time the season ends.