Arkansas football: 3 freshmen who could start in 2024
2. KJ Jackson, 4-star QB
Call me crazy as this is the boldest pick of the bunch, but four-star quarterback KJ Jackson is one of my favorites to start at some point this season for Arkansas.
Coming in as a four-star out of Alabama and No. 3 all time on the career passing touchdowns list in state history, Jackson has plenty of arm talent and he also has shown the ability to run. Plus, Arkansas is heading into the 2024 season with major question marks at the quarterback position with KJ Jefferson gone and Taylen Green transferring in from Boise State. He's not a lock to win the job as he'll be battling it out with Jackson, Jacolby Criswell, and Malachi Singleton.
That means that we simply cannot count out the talented four-star who had 130 career touchdown passes at the high school level and threw for 2,951 yards and 43 touchdowns during his senior year while rushing for 665 more and 14 addition scores.
Arkansas has been fielding dual-threat quarterbacks under Sam Pittman and Jackson would be the latest to fit that description which is why I feel like he could be in line to win the starting job as a freshman.