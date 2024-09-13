Best bets in Week 3 of college football
The college football season is flying by as Week 3 is already here. In a wild Week 2, we found some winners going 3-5 with my picks, including being on the safe side in the upset of the year with Northern Illinois +28.5 in a game they won straight up against Notre Dame.
While Saturday’s slate may not be the best, why not make it great with some picks against the spread.
Here are the best bets in Week 3 of the college football season:
Season Record: (12-10)
Boston College +16.5 (-115) at Missouri
Boston College is back on the scene in the college football world as they appeared in the AP Poll for the first time since 2018. New head coach Bill O’Brien has the Eagles looking good early with a clear identity of running the ball and winning at the line of scrimmage.
I am also a big believer in quarterback Thomas Castellanos who came onto the scene last season and has impressed so far this year. Now Missouri is a great team, and I don’t see the Eagles upsetting the No.6 ranked Tigers on the road, but I believe this game will be close and stay within the number.
Notre Dame -9.5 (-122) at Purdue
Bounce back spot. I love taking teams in this situation coming off a devastating loss, or the opposite (i.e. taking NIU last week in a letdown spot for ND after a huge win against Texas A&M).
This line also feels like a bit of an overreaction to what occurred last week in South Bend. Purdue is coming off a weird Week 2 bye and I would not be surprised to see some rust from the Boilermakers who likely sat on the couch and laughed at Notre Dame’s loss.
The Irish will come out hot and take care of business as Marcus Freeman will have them ready to go and fired up for this game that has now become a must-win.
Kentucky team total Under 10.5 (-146) vs Georgia
It's not a bad idea to just take Georgia's opponents' team total under every week. While 9.5 is extremely low the Bulldogs have only given up three points and under 200 yards in each of their first two games.
Kentucky’s offense was also atrocious last week against South Carolina. They only had 183 total yards in that game and their quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff and Gavin Wimsatt had a combined passing stat line of 6/17, 44 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.
Mark Stoops likes to run the football, but that usually does not go well against Georgia, and the Kentucky passing game does not look like much of a threat. It’s going to be a long day for the Wildcats and I believe Georgia goes another game without giving up a touchdown.
West Virginia moneyline (-126) at Pitt
Little early-year rivalry game with the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl. Pitt comes in at 2-0 following an impressive comeback win at Cincinnati but I like the spot that West Virginia finds itself in entering this game.
The Mountaineers desperately need this win to get them going in the right direction. If they enter Big 12 play with disappointing losses to Penn St. and Pitt things would be looking very bleak in Morgantown.
Garrett Greene got injured in this game last season and I expect him to come out hungry and look good against a Pitt D that had been suspect so far. West Virginia is the better team and this game means more to their season which is why I believe they win a close one in Pittsburgh.
Rounding it out:
- Cincinnati/Miami (OH) Over 46.5 (-110)
- North Texas +9.5 (-102) at Texas Tech
- Washington -4.5 (-110) vs Washington St.
