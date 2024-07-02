Blake Anderson out as Utah State football head coach, deputy AD and others also done
By Sam Fariss
On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Pete Thamel shared reports that Utah State had "intent to terminate" football head coach Blake Anderson after reporting just an hour earlier that the coach was on leave.
Utah State had been under scrutiny for violation of Title IX policies and an external review of the athletic department.
""This decision comes after a thorough external review of alleged noncompliance with university policies that implement Title IX, which require full and timely reporting of disclosures of sexual misconduct — including domestic violence — and prohibit employees from investigating disclosures of sexual misconduct themselves.”"- Utah State University
For the time being, defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling has been named as the interim head coach of the football program.
Alongside Anderson's termination, Deputy AD Jerry Bovee and the Director of Player Development & Community Austin Albrecht were dismissed by the school
The Athletic's Chris Vannini reported that Anderson has two weeks to respond to the allegations and/or appeal the decision
Anderson's actions under investigation reportedly took place in the spring of 2023, just over a year before the University announced that the head coach was on leave.
For now, it appears that Utah State is clearing house to avoid any ties to the allegations or reported misconduct by anyone in the athletic department or football program.