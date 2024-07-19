Boston College and Minnesota have this in common following the 2023-24 college cycle
By Sam Fariss
No the cover photo for this story is not recent. In fact, it's from December of 2020, nearly four years ago.
That's because the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Boston College Eagles don't share the field, court, track, or pool very often.
However, following the 2023-24 sports cycle, the two schools have one astonishing fact in common.
They are the only two collegiate programs with at least one player drafted in each of the four North American professional sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL) this year.
While neither school is necessarily a powerhouse in any of the four sports, barring the Golden Gophers' outstanding hockey program, they each had one player selected for all of the big leagues.
Minnesota players drafted in the big 4:
- Tyler Nubin - Safety - Round 2, Pick 47 - New York Giants
- Cam Christie - Guard - Round 2, Pick 46 - LA Clippers
- Connor Wietgrefe - Pitcher - Round 7, Pick 204 - Pittsburgh Pirates
- Tucker Novotny - Pitcher - Round 8, Pick 526 - Oakland A's
- Brodie Ziemer - Foward - Round 3, Pick 71 - Buffalo Sabres
- John Whipple - Defender - Round 5, Pick 144 - Detroit Red Wings
- Erik Påhlsson - Forward - Round 7, Pick 213 - Nashville Predators
Boston College players drafted in the big 4:
- Elijah Jones - Cornerback - Round 3, Pick 90 - Arizona Cardinals
- Christian Mahogany - Offensive guard - Round 6, Pick 210 - Philadelphia Eagles
- Quinten Post - Center - Round 2, Pick 52 - Golden State Warriors
- Cameron Leary - Outfielder - Round 10, Pick 286 - Oakland A's
- John West - Pitcher - Round 12, Pick 374 - Arizona Diamondbacks
- Dean Letourneau - Forward - Round 1, Pick 25 - Boston Bruins
- Teddy Stiga - Defender - Round 2, Pick 55 - Nashville Predators
- Will Skahan - Defender - Round 2, Pick 65 - Utah Hockey Club