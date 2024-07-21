Breakout candidates for each Big Ten football team in 2024
Iowa: Kaleb Brown, WR
There’s no hiding the fact that the 2023 Iowa offense was historically bad. While there were a handful of things to blame — most notably offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s play calling — the passing game was atrocious, as it ranked dead last in the FBS.
The Hawkeyes get 2022 All-Big Ten tight end Luke Lachey back from a season-ending ankle injury, but in order for their passing game to manifest, they need a WR1 who can compliment Lachey and help quarterback Cade McNamara elevate the offense.
Enter Ohio State transfer Kaleb Brown, who was a four-star recruit and one of the top wide receivers in the Class of 2022. In a loaded Buckeye receiver room, Brown tallied 22 receptions and 215 yards this past season. He’s a fluid athlete with impressive short-area quickness and an ability to extend plays after the catch. Iowa desperately needs a weapon of Brown’s caliber and, if he reaches his potential, he could ultimately be the difference-maker for a passing game that has been very pedestrian in recent times.
Maryland: Ruben Hyppolite, LB
Don’t look now, but the Terps have a legitimate shot of beginning the season 6-0. Maryland does lose quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa but returns 13 starters and dodges Michigan and Ohio State for the first time since joining the conference back in 2014.
While head coach Mike Locksley’s teams tend to be more offensive-oriented, the defense will be the heart of the team in 2024. With a ton of experience and depth in the front seven, I’m going to go with linebacker Ruben Hyppolite. A 2023 third-team All-Big Ten selection, Hyppolite is a savvy veteran who has posted 172 tackles since 2021 and, if he plays at an all-conference level, could elevate this Terp defense to new heights.