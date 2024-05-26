Saturday Blitz
Fansided
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches a play during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Michigan Wolverines

3 reasons Michigan football could disappoint in 2024

Connor Muldowney
|

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

3 reasons Notre Dame football could disappoint in 2024

Connor Muldowney
|

Oklahoma Sooners

How well will Oklahoma football adjust to the SEC in 2024?

Austin Lloyd
|

Texas Tech Red Raiders

How will 5-star WR Micah Hudson perform with Texas Tech football?

Kingsley Hunter
|

News

See more

Nov 17, 2023; Charlottesville, VA, USA; The NCAA logo at the NCAA cross country championships course at Panorama Farms. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Explaining NCAA settlement and what it means for the future of college football

Connor Muldowney

Georgia football leads way in post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024

Travis Robinson

Jaden Rashada lawsuit exposes complexities of NIL era

Travis Robinson

Oct 28, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal takes on the

5 most overrated college football teams ahead of 2024 season

Connor Muldowney

SEC

See more

Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Florida State

Noteworthy SEC football QBs to attend Manning Passing Academy

Kingsley Hunter
|

Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) rolls out of the pocket on a play during the second quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

3 SEC football teams that will disappoint in 2024

Connor Muldowney
|
Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly yells to a side judge

3 most overrated SEC football coaches ahead of 2024

Connor Muldowney
|
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier walks during the first half at the Orange and Blue spring

3 SEC football coaches with the hottest seats ahead of 2024 season

Connor Muldowney
|

Big Ten

See more

Nov 18, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

3 Big Ten football teams that will exceed expectations in 2024

Connor Muldowney
|

Nov 18, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

3 Big Ten football teams that will disappoint in 2024

Connor Muldowney
|
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches warm up during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann

Predicting Big Ten football over/under win totals for 2024

Connor Muldowney
|
Nov 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts to

3 Big Ten football coaches on the hottest seats ahead of 2024 season

Connor Muldowney
|
Utah v USC

Big Ten

3 Big Ten football teams with the most to prove this spring

Connor Muldowney

ACC

See more

Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown signals during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

3 ACC football teams that will exceed expectations in 2024

Connor Muldowney

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on from the field against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

3 ACC football teams that will disappoint in 2024

Connor Muldowney

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell raises the ACC

One of these 3 teams will win the ACC football title in 2024

Connor Muldowney

California v Stanford

Previewing the 3 programs joining ACC football in 2024

Kingsley Hunter

Big 12

Iowa State's head coach Matt Campbell watches his team warm up before the game between the University of Memphis and Iowa State University in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Dec. 29, 2023.

Big 12

3 Big 12 football contenders who will disappoint in 2024

Connor Muldowney
|

Sep 30, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive tackle Patrick Paul (76) blocks Texas

Big 12

Houston football OT Patrick Paul finds perfect home with Miami Dolphins

Parker Ainsworth
|

Nov 4, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith (1) waves goodbye to the

Big 12

Houston football has a major quarterback battle on its hands

Parker Ainsworth
|

Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates

Big 12

One of these 3 teams will win the Big 12 football title in 2024

Connor Muldowney
|
Colorado v Utah

Big 12

Previewing the 4 programs joining Big 12 football in 2024

Kingsley Hunter
|
Fans stop to take photos with the College Football National Championship trophy at Meijer in

College Football News

Automatic berths are worst part of proposed 14-team College Football Playoff

Chris Peterson
|
Dec 26, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold looks on against the UNLV

College Football News

Kansas football investing heavily with a new deal for Lance Leipold

Chris Peterson
|

Oklahoma State v UCF

Big 12

Why UCF Football is Slowly Becoming One of the Top Programs in Florida

Kaiden Karper
|

Kansas State v Kansas

Big 12

Predicting who will win the new Big 12 Conference in 2024

Austin Lloyd
|
Oct 28, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Kobe Hudson (2) catches a pass in the end zone for the touchdown against West Virginia.

UCF Knights

UCF can make it into the 12-team playoff in 2024 and here is how they will do it

Ericka Brockish
|
Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV

West Virginia Mountaineers

WVU Football: 2023 Season in Review (game-by-game recap)

Troy Van Camp
|