Saturday Blitz

About
2023-24 Coaching Tracker
CFB News
CFB News
College Football Recruiting
College Football Playoff
College Football All-Time Lists
College Football Rankings
HBCU Football
FCS Football
SEC
Big 12
Big Ten
ACC
Pac-12
Notre Dame
FanSided NCAA Sites
Michigan Wolverines
3 reasons Michigan football could disappoint in 2024
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
3 reasons Notre Dame football could disappoint in 2024
Oklahoma Sooners
How well will Oklahoma football adjust to the SEC in 2024?
Texas Tech Red Raiders
How will 5-star WR Micah Hudson perform with Texas Tech football?
News
See more
Explaining NCAA settlement and what it means for the future of college football
Georgia football leads way in post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024
Jaden Rashada lawsuit exposes complexities of NIL era
5 most overrated college football teams ahead of 2024 season
SEC
See more
Noteworthy SEC football QBs to attend Manning Passing Academy
3 SEC football teams that will disappoint in 2024
3 most overrated SEC football coaches ahead of 2024
3 SEC football coaches with the hottest seats ahead of 2024 season
Big Ten
See more
3 Big Ten football teams that will exceed expectations in 2024
3 Big Ten football teams that will disappoint in 2024
Predicting Big Ten football over/under win totals for 2024
3 Big Ten football coaches on the hottest seats ahead of 2024 season
Big Ten
3 Big Ten football teams with the most to prove this spring
ACC
See more
3 ACC football teams that will exceed expectations in 2024
3 ACC football teams that will disappoint in 2024
One of these 3 teams will win the ACC football title in 2024
Previewing the 3 programs joining ACC football in 2024
Big 12
Big 12
3 Big 12 football contenders who will disappoint in 2024
Big 12
Houston football OT Patrick Paul finds perfect home with Miami Dolphins
Big 12
Houston football has a major quarterback battle on its hands
Big 12
One of these 3 teams will win the Big 12 football title in 2024
Big 12
Previewing the 4 programs joining Big 12 football in 2024
College Football News
Automatic berths are worst part of proposed 14-team College Football Playoff
College Football News
Kansas football investing heavily with a new deal for Lance Leipold
Big 12
Why UCF Football is Slowly Becoming One of the Top Programs in Florida
College Football News
3 Biggest draft steals of the 2020 NFL Draft
Big 12
Predicting who will win the new Big 12 Conference in 2024
UCF Knights
UCF can make it into the 12-team playoff in 2024 and here is how they will do it
West Virginia Mountaineers
WVU Football: 2023 Season in Review (game-by-game recap)
See more