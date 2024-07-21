Breakout candidates for each Big Ten football team in 2024
Minnesota: Max Brosmer, QB
Head coach PJ Fleck and the Golden Gophers had a sneaky good transfer portal cycle to bolster a depth chart that already features 15 returning starters.
Perhaps the biggest area of need for this program is quarterback, especially with Athan Kaliakmanis transferring to Rutgers. As a result, Fleck hit the portal and landed New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer -- a 2023 Walter Payton Award (FCS Heisman) finalist. Brosmer put up big numbers for the Wildcats behind 3,459 passing yards and 29 touchdowns to just five interceptions in 2023 and has the prototypical skillset that should mesh well at the FBS level.
On an offense that brings back four offensive linemen, second-team All-Big Ten wide receiver Daniel Jackson, and a deep backfield, Brosmer is in a great position to top Minnesota’s passing numbers last season and help this team exceed expectations.
Nebraska: Jahmal Banks, WR
All of the hype revolves around Dylan Raiola at quarterback, but in order for this passing offense to come to fruition a true WR1 needs to emerge. Last year, Nebraska lost its top three receivers to injuries, and a handful of freshmen were thrown into the fire. Head coach Matt Rhule plucked Wake Forest transfer Jahmal Banks from the portal and he is expected to be Nebraska’s go-to guy in the passing attack.