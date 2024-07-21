Breakout candidates for each Big Ten football team in 2024
Northwestern: Mike Wright, QB
The Northwestern offense will have a few new pieces in 2024 -- most notably at offensive coordinator and quarterback. Out goes quarterbacks Brendan Sullivan and Ben Bryant and in comes Mississippi State transfer Mike Wright. A 14-game starter, Wright is a decent thrower who is dangerous with his legs and should mesh well with new offensive coordinator Zach Lujan’s pro-style scheme.
All the Wildcats need Wright to be is consistent, not flashy. There is a solid supporting cast around him in running back Cam Porter and receivers Bryce Kirtz and AJ Henning, so outperforming last season’s quarterback play is more than possible.
Ohio State: CJ Hicks, LB
Like Oregon, the Buckeyes made a ton of noise in the portal, retained a boatload of talent, and had a fabulous recruiting cycle. Highly touted true freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is an easy answer for an unproven newcomer who will make a big impact for Ohio State right away, so I went a different route here.
The Buckeyes lost their top two linebackers from 2023 and will lean on veteran Cody Simon and former safety Sonny Styles to fill the voids. Former five-star recruit CJ Hicks will provide the depth for the unit. Primarily a special teams player as a true freshman last season, Hicks was the nation’s No. 2-rated linebacker in the Class of 2023 and is primed for a huge career in Columbus. A big emergence from the Dayton, OH native could make this defense even scarier.