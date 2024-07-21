Breakout candidates for each Big Ten football team in 2024
Purdue: CJ Smith, WR
Head coach Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers are still in rebuild mode and with the Big Ten doing without divisions, Purdue’s path to a conference title game just got substantially harder. On the bright side, the offense should be exciting in 2024 with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell commanding the unit for the second straight year. The offensive line is solid, running backs Devin Mockobee and Illinois transfer Reggie Love III are a promising tandem, and quarterback Hudson Card is coming off an All-Big Ten honorable mention season. The only big area of concern is the receiving corps.
Purdue lost star receiver Deion Burks to the transfer portal, TJ Sheffield graduated, and two of the other top pass catchers also departed. Production is a must, especially when considering those vacancies. The Boilermakers added Georgia transfer CJ Smith, who was a four-star recruit and the No. 16 wide receiver in the class of 2022. Smith garnered minimal production in Athens, Ga., but is a speedy vertical threat who could be a target magnet in Harrell’s system. Big numbers could be coming Smith’s way this fall.
Rutgers: Dymere Miller, WR
The Scarlet Knights picked up a hidden gem of a wide receiver in the portal in Monmouth transfer Dymere Miller. A 2023 first-team FCS All-American, Dymere Miller broke multiple school records, including single-season receptions (90) and single-season receiving yards (1,293) to cap off a superb four-year stint in West Long Branch, N.J.
With Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis set to be the new Rutgers quarterback, the Scarlet Knights are in need of an athletic, big-bodied wideout who can help balance out an already-stout rushing attack led by running back Kyle Monangai. Enter Miller, who is a big-play machine that will put up good numbers in 2024.