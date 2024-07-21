Breakout candidates for each Big Ten football team in 2024
UCLA: Jacob Busic, EDGE
The Bruins’ defense was sensational in 2023, ranking in the FBS top 10 in total defense and rushing defense. However, UCLA will have to replace a few stars up front -- most notably All-American and first-round NFL draft pick Laiatu Latu.
That’s why new head coach DeShaun Foster brought in Navy transfer Jacob Busic -- a 2022 third-team All-AAC edge rusher who missed most of last season with a torn bicep. The three-year starter made a big impact when on the field, totaling eight sacks and 14 tackles for loss during his time in Annapolis. Busic is a three-down edge rusher who’s presence on the field could be vital for a reloading defense now competing in a more physical conference.
USC: Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, LB
What’s haunted head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans the most in recent years? Poor defense. The new defensive coordinator is D’Anton Lynn, who did a terrific job as the architect of one of the nation’s top defenses last season at UCLA. With him comes a handful of new talent, including Oregon State transfer Easton Mascarenas-Arnold.
While the secondary needs to drastically improve and the defensive line lost some beef, a productive linebacker of Mascarenas-Arnold's caliber is paramount for this new-look defense. At Oregon State last season, Mascarenas-Arnold led the Beavers with 107 tackles to go along with 6.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
This year USC faces one of the toughest schedules in America with games against LSU, Michigan, Penn State, and Notre Dame; and to be able to acclimate to a more physical conference, USC must play competent defense. If the unit makes the strides that it should under Lynn, Mascarenas-Arnold will be one of the focal points.